crime

Man found guilty of shooting, killing beloved South Philadelphia store owner

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A jury found 32-year-old Maurice Green guilty of first-degree murder and additional charges on Thursday afternoon.

Green will now serve life in prison for the 2016 Christmas Eve shooting death of 81-year-old Marie Buck, who was shot 11 times while working inside her South Philadelphia corner store near 6th and Titan streets.



Authorities say Green had a beef with Buck's grandson over drugs and a stolen necklace.

Green was tried previously and the jury was deadlocked, but prosecutors tried the case again.

Marie Buck's 85-year-old widower Michael told Action News it was too painful to attend either trial and his children called him to tell him the verdict today.



"He killed her, he killed me too. The neighborhood loved her. She was a happy go lucky person and she loved the store," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrimemurdershooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Mount Laurel father sentenced in crash that killed son
Local Hebrew Israelites condemn Jersey City shooting
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in New Jersey
African American community gather to address crime problem in Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
Camden H.S. football player honored for actions during shooting
Mount Laurel father sentenced in crash that killed son
Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says farewell after 45 years
AccuWeather: Another Soaking Rain On The Way
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder of ex outside Philly day care
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored in Philadelphia next week
Police seeking serial burglar in Cheltenham Township
Online shopping? Shipping deadlines for USPS, Amazon
Legendary coach Speedy Morris to retire, battling Parkinson's disease
More TOP STORIES News