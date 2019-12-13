Man found guilty of shooting, killing beloved South Philadelphia store owner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A jury found 32-year-old Maurice Green guilty of first-degree murder and additional charges on Thursday afternoon.Green will now serve life in prison for the 2016 Christmas Eve shooting death of 81-year-old Marie Buck, who was shot 11 times while working inside her South Philadelphia corner store near 6th and Titan streets.Authorities say Green had a beef with Buck's grandson over drugs and a stolen necklace.Green was tried previously and the jury was deadlocked, but prosecutors tried the case again.Marie Buck's 85-year-old widower Michael told Action News it was too painful to attend either trial and his children called him to tell him the verdict today."He killed her, he killed me too. The neighborhood loved her. She was a happy go lucky person and she loved the store," he said.