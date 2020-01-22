death investigation

Man found in burning Jeep in South Philadelphia parking lot was shot, slashed: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the gruesome death of a man found wrapped in a blanket inside a vehicle in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to a parking lot in the 2700 block of S. 3rd Street at 12 p.m. in reference to smoke coming from a Jeep.

When they arrived, officers found a 43-year-old man unresponsive in the back of the Jeep, wrapped in a blanket. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Action News has learned that the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and his throat was severely slashed.

Sources say the victim's body was later placed in the back of a jeep -- which the victim owns-- and set on fire in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
