Man admits to killing 2 family members, ages 60 and 84, in West Oak Lane: Police

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police describe a deadly double shooting inside a West Oak Lane home as a "domestic situation gone bad."

Crime scene unit investigators were called around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of East Walnut Lane between Cedar Park and Forrest avenues.

Arriving officers found a man sitting in a chair in the basement near two bodies.

The man admitted to shooting and killing two of his family members, ages 60 and 84, according to investigators.

They believe the accused shooter, a man in his 60s, called 911 after committing the crime.

Police aren't ready to say how the three men are related and said they're working to confirm the exact relation.

"We don't know if there's mental illness involved or if there was some type of argument, but the scene is confined to one area of the house, that's the basement," said Philadelphia Police Captain Lee Strollo.

Investigators said they found at least two weapons in the home.
