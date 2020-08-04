Man found safe after going missing in Ridley Creek Park

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police locate a man who went missing on Tuesday in the Ridley Creek Park area in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Police say the man, roughly 18 to 19-years-old, was last seen going into the rain-swollen Ridley Creek near W. Bishop Hollow Road and Chapel Hill Road.
"A witness came forward and related that the young male did a backflip from the bridge into the water & the male was not seen since," said police.
Police say the man was later found on Tuesday night.
