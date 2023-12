Man found fatally shot inside crashed car in Wynnefield section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while in his car early this morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield section.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Upland Way.

Police found the 22-year-old victim inside the car, which had crashed into the side of a building.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

