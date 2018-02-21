Man found shot dead in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot dead in West Philadelphia.Shots were heard around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday coming from the 4500 block of Holden Street.Responding officers o discovered 50-year-old James Wimberly of the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue lying in the grass.The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.He was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m.There is no motive and no arrests at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.The suspect is described as a black male, who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt with dark pants, 5'6"-5'7" tall, 170-180 pounds, and husky build.Anyone with information should contact the police.------