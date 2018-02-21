Man found shot dead in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot dead in West Philadelphia.

Shots were heard around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday coming from the 4500 block of Holden Street.

Responding officers o discovered 50-year-old James Wimberly of the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue lying in the grass.

The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

He was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m.

There is no motive and no arrests at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

The suspect is described as a black male, who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt with dark pants, 5'6"-5'7" tall, 170-180 pounds, and husky build.

Anyone with information should contact the police.

