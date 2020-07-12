Man found shot in car on Atlantic City Expressway

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a shooting on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday morning.Police said they received a call around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting victim inside of a car just west of the exit for the Garden State Parkway (Exit 7).Troopers said when they arrived, they found a man who was shot in his car. He was taken by medics to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.State police have shut down the westbound lanes of the expressway while they investigate and are diverting traffic off of the highway at Exit 5 in Pleasantville.Expect delays in the area.