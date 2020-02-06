Man found shot and killed inside car in Point Breeze

NOW: 🚨

Crime scene unit at 24th & Federal. @PhillyPolice say someone shot a man who was in that black Honda.



People woke up to several gunshots, heard tires squealing and then a crash. No arrests & no weapon recovered.@6abc pic.twitter.com/yqPKtLC29m — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) February 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found shot to death in a car Thursday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia, according to police.Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of S. 24th and Federal streets.A 31-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car, according to investigators.Investigators were inspecting a black Honda Accord that crashed into two SUVs at the scene.People in the area said they woke up to several gunshots, heard tires squealing and then a crash.No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police said.The victim has not been officially identified by police, but friends are on scene speaking Action News.