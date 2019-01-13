Man found sitting in SUV with multiple gunshot wounds, dies at hospital

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Point Breeze section Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 2300 block of Fernon Street.

Officers said they arrived to find a man shot several times in the chest sitting in the driver's seat of a Mercedes SUV.

The 26-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he later died.

Police said shell casings were found in the roadway and it appears that gunfire also hit one of the homes on the street.

Detectives are interviewing at least one witness.

A gun was found on the passenger seat of the car, according to officials.

No arrests have been made.

