Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women

TUCSON, AZ -- A serial rapist in Arizona has been handed a 274-year prison sentence for raping seven women.

Nathan Loebe was found guilty in February of 20 counts -- ranging from stalking to kidnapping to sexual assault.

Loebe refused to look at anyone as he was sentenced.

His lawyers tried to delay the sentencing by filing a last minute motion, but it was denied by the judge.

Over the course of the day's testimony, women took the stand explaining the trauma he's caused them, but expressing relief that he won't be able to hurt anyone else.

"You have a daughter. I thank God you won't be close to her, get to know her," one victim said. "She won't know who you are. She's safe from you like the rest of us."

Loebe was wanted on similar charges in other states.

Investigators in Kentucky said he tried to lure women by pretending to be an actor from the 1980s sitcom "Family Ties."
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows apparently unarmed man shot, wounded by Philly detective
Arrest made in murder of transgender woman in North Philadelphia
'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
Trump claims Biden 'deserted' Pennsylvania
Mother struck, dragged by own SUV after child puts vehicle in reverse
'No limitations' for Eagles QB Wentz in OTAs
Show More
Homeless teen becomes valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Watch last 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Former opponent on who can beat James Holzhauer on 'Jeopardy!'
Students accused of putting urine, semen in teachers' food
Experiment looks at effects of Fortnite on kid's brain
More TOP STORIES News