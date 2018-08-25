Man gets 51 years for crossfire killing of 8-year-old Gabby Hill Carter

A New Jersey man convicted of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl caught in gang-violence crossfire has been sentenced to 51 years in prison.Tyhan Brown was sentenced Friday.The 20-year-old Camden man was charged in the 2016 slaying of Gabrielle "Gabby" Hill Carter. She'd been riding her bike when she was hit by a stray bullet.The girl's mother and stepfather wept in the courtroom as Brown was sentenced.A jury found Brown guilty of aggravated manslaughter and related charges after watching video of the gun battle and hearing Brown threaten a witness during a chilling Facebook Live recording.Prosecutors have said Brown was arguing with a rival gang member when he tried to shoot the other man.Brown was captured in Tennessee about a month after the shooting.------