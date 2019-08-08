Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. -- A 37-year-old man in South Carolina will spend the rest of his life in prison for impregnating a 10-year-old.

Prosecutors said Tony Singleton was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

Authorities say they took DNA evidence from the fetus after the girl had an abortion and it proved Singleton was the father.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release that Singleton came into a room while she was watching cartoons in a home in Estill in April 2016, turned off the lights and raped her.

Prosecutors said jurors deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before finding Singleton guilty. Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen then handed down the life sentence without parole.
