Man gets life for killing girlfriend as her daughter watched

New Jersey News

CAMDEN, N.J. --
A man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend dozens of times in front of her young daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

Camden County prosecutors say Kevin Ambrose killed 41-year-old Jennifer Bongco in his vehicle in July 2014, then pushed her body onto a roadway in Winslow. They say the 56-year-old Winslow man suspected Bongco was having an affair.

Bongco's then 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat but wasn't harmed.

Prosecutors say Ambrose left the child outside her family's home, where her adult sister found her covered in blood. The younger girl told her their mother was dead.

Ambrose eventually was captured at an Atlantic City casino. He was convicted in February on murder, child endangerment and weapons charges.

Besides the life term imposed Friday, Ambrose also received a consecutive 5-year term for the child endangerment charge.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newstrialstabbingsentencing
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News