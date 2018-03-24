Man gets life in fatal stabbing of girlfriend found on slide

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A Delaware man convicted of fatally stabbing his mentally disabled girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

The News Journal reports the Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday that 37-year-old Gary Perkins was sentenced to life plus 36 years last week in the 2015 death of 29-year-old Jamie Murphy, whose bloody body was found on a playground slide.

According to court documents, Perkins had previously beaten Murphy and stabbed her in the head with a small pocketknife when she told him she was going to stop paying for his food in 2013. He was homeless at the time of Murphy's death.

Her family said the couple had an off-and-on-again relationship and a daughter together.

Perkins was convicted on multiple counts in October.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsmurderstabbingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News