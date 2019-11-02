Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3724702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vigil held for father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash. Cefaan Kim reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3721358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.

TOWNSEND, Delaware -- A Maryland man involved in a Delaware collision that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been sentenced to one year of probation.Alvin Hubbard III of Cambridge was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in June to five misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle causing death and two misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault.The judge gave the 46-year-old Hubbard the maximum combined sentence of 14 years but suspended the prison time for a year of probation. Prosecutors sought a six-month sentence.Hubbard was initially charged with five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.Authorities said Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when it crossed the median and was hit by the family's minivan in July 2018. A father and his four daughters died.