Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family

TOWNSEND, Delaware -- A Maryland man involved in a Delaware collision that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Alvin Hubbard III of Cambridge was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in June to five misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle causing death and two misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault.



EMBED More News Videos

Vigil held for father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash. Cefaan Kim reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 7, 2018.



The judge gave the 46-year-old Hubbard the maximum combined sentence of 14 years but suspended the prison time for a year of probation. Prosecutors sought a six-month sentence.

Hubbard was initially charged with five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.



Authorities said Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when it crossed the median and was hit by the family's minivan in July 2018. A father and his four daughters died.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countyaccident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Philly officer opens fire after teens with gun make threat: Police
Amazon's Alexa may have answer to alleged murder mystery
Man dressed as mummy attacked by 11-year-old with table leg
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Ex-teacher gets 17 years for hiding camera in summer camp bathroom
This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!
Show More
Man pleads guilty in ex-wife's killing during hallucination
Underweight dog found in barrel in Delaware County
Man stabbed twice in neck in South Philly, suspect in custody
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
More TOP STORIES News