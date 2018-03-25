U.S. & WORLD

Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Man gets stuck between buildings. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

HONOLULU (WPVI) --
Rescue crews were called to help a man who became trapped between two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Witnesses say the 55-year-old man was bouncing a baseball on top of one of the buildings when he fell and got stuck on Friday.

Firefighters had to use drills, hammers, and saws to cut through a wall of one of the buildings to free him.

It took more than three hours to rescue the man.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrescue
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News