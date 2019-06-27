Man gunned down by 2 men on bikes in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the two gunmen who shot and killed a 28-year-old man in the city's Kensington section Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 3200 block of Shelbourne Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police took the man to the hospital where he subsequently died

Witnesses told police two men on bicycles rode up to the victim and opened fire.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance cameras that captured some of the incident.
