Man found shot to death in Manayunk garage: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Manayunk on Tuesday night.It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m.Police tell Action News the male victim was shot multiple times inside a vehicle parked in the garage.Arriving officers reported multiple bullet holes through the garage. Further inspection revealed that the bullets not only pierced the garage but a vehicle inside as well.Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.