Man found shot to death in Manayunk garage: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Manayunk on Tuesday night.
It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m.
Police tell Action News the male victim was shot multiple times inside a vehicle parked in the garage.
Arriving officers reported multiple bullet holes through the garage. Further inspection revealed that the bullets not only pierced the garage but a vehicle inside as well.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
