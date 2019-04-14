Man gunned down on Feltonville street

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the gunman who killed a young man on a Feltonville street Saturday night.
It happened on the 500 block of West Luray Street around 10:30 p.m.
Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a bullet wound to the head.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a PT Cruiser.
Officers found 5 shell casings on the street.
If you have any information you are asked to contact police.
