Man gunned down on Feltonville street

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the gunman who killed a young man on a Feltonville street Saturday night.

It happened on the 500 block of West Luray Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a bullet wound to the head.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a PT Cruiser.

Officers found 5 shell casings on the street.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.
