Man gunned down on Northeast Philadelphia porch: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homicide investigators are looking for two men wanted for killing a 20-year-old man on Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say the suspects walked up to a porch on the 3100 block of Barnett Street shortly after 6 p.m. and opened fire.

The victim was shot 3 to 7 times.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Officers are hoping surveillance video can get them a good description of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
3 dead, 8 hurt after crash involving van in Chester County
Quickly intensifying storm brings down large tree in Bustleton
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Moves Out, High Winds Blow In
Second family accusing officer of unlawful loitering arrest at homes 
Blackface photos surface of township committee candidate
Youth football coach facing possible suspension for violating 'mercy rule'
Show More
What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis?'
Mayor Kenney announces crafting of new bill to stop kids from vaping
Mother charged with murders of husband, 2 children in Tacony
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
More TOP STORIES News