PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homicide investigators are looking for two men wanted for killing a 20-year-old man on Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say the suspects walked up to a porch on the 3100 block of Barnett Street shortly after 6 p.m. and opened fire.
The victim was shot 3 to 7 times.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Officers are hoping surveillance video can get them a good description of the suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Man gunned down on Northeast Philadelphia porch: Police
