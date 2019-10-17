Man gunned down on Northeast Philadelphia porch: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homicide investigators are looking for two men wanted for killing a 20-year-old man on Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.Philadelphia police say the suspects walked up to a porch on the 3100 block of Barnett Street shortly after 6 p.m. and opened fire.The victim was shot 3 to 7 times.The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.Officers are hoping surveillance video can get them a good description of the suspects.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.