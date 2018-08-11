Man gunned down while sitting in car in Tioga-NIcetown

A young father of two is gunned down while sitting in a car. There are witnesses but no one is coming forward. Now his family is asking for your help.His mother, Cynthia Gravely said, "He was like the jokester of the family, he was real loving, you know he was about his family, just having a good time."Cynthia says the last time she saw her son, Brian, he had spent the weekend with her and her husband."That Friday, him and his girlfriend and his son and they stayed there Friday and that Saturday," added Cynthia.The trio left on Sunday, October 15.Later that same night, Cynthia says the 27-year-old was with friends at 18th and Erie Avenue in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.Just after 11:30 p.m. police were called.They found Brian's body slumped in the driver's seat of a Mitsubishi SUV, he had been shot twice and died at the scene.Cynthia said, "He had two other people in the car with him."The passenger in the car was also shot. He ran home and was taken to the hospital. A third person in the SUV was not injured."My son was the target in talking to the officers on the scene that night it was definitely a setup, my son was the target," said Cynthia.The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $1,000 reward and the city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 dollars for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."Let's try to do something to get these people off the streets, that's all I'm asking, I just want closure for me and my family and his children," said Cynthia.------