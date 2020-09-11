Man hit in West Whiteland Twp. may have been involved in road rage incident: Police

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police believe that the man seriously injured in a crash in Chester County on Thursday afternoon may have prompted a series of events that led to his injuries.The crash happened at about 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass near South Whitford Road in West Whiteland Township.Police believe the man who was struck had been driving a brown pickup truck, and stopped short in traffic and got out of his vehicle to confront the driver of a white van behind him."This happened so quickly, basically he walks back to the car and threatens him," said Detective Scott Pezick.Pezick said another truck lost control, leading to the man being hit.Both the driver of the truck and the van stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police, authorities said."He threatened him with something. We don't believe a gun was involved, but he made some threats," Pezick said of the pedestrian who was hit.Investigators are now calling on witnesses for help. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police."Were both people acting aggressively while driving down the road? Or is it just one person who initiated all of this," Pezick said.