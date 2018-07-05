Man hit with stun gun by Lancaster police speaks out

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) --A man who was hit by a stun gun that was fired by a police officer in Lancaster, Pennsylvania spoke out about his controversial arrest on Good Morning America.
Cell phone video from last month shows an officer using that stun gun on Sean Williams while he was sitting on the curb.
Though it doesn't appear he was threatening officers, the police department claims Williams was not complying with commands.
Williams said that he was getting conflicting orders from police.
"There were numerous officers giving me different directives. One's telling me to sit, one's telling me to spread my legs, one's telling me to cross my legs. I was just trying to be compliant with everything they were saying," he said.
Williams doesn't believe the incident was racially motivated, but rather it was incompetence.
"I don't believe it was driven by race -- it was driven by the fact of the matter that the police were not doing their job right," Sean Williams told GMA. "At the end of the day, I followed every directive that was given to me, and I feel as though no matter what race you are, what color you are, what background you are, that should not be done to you as a man or as a woman or whoever you are.
"Nobody should be Tased in the back in a situation where they're not doing nothing wrong. If they're following every directive that's being given to them, there's no reason that somebody should get stunned in the back to the point where they could be traumatized for the rest of their life."
Williams has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the department.
The mayor of Lancaster now says she wants police officers equipped with body cameras.
READ MORE about this story on ABCNews.com
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps