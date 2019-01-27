Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A young man is in the hospital after getting shot outside a Wendy's in South Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

Police say the 25-year-old victim works at Wendy's and was leaving at about 1:45 a.m. when he was confronted by a man outside the restaurant.

That man pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the Wendy's employee, hitting him at least two times in the back.

The victim is in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

The suspect remains on the loose.

