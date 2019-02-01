Man hospitalized after hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware are searching for the driver that struck a man, leaving him hospitalized with severe injuries.

23-year-old Franklin Portillo was working at the Riverfront Heights Apartment complex on Bonwood Road in Wilmington Thursday when a driver came barreling toward him.

He tried to jump out of the way, but was hit. His co-worker, Dave Espinoza, says Portillo's back is broken.

"He's really bad. He can't get up. He can move his feet, but if he tried to walk or something he can't," said Espinoza.

The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Challenger with tinted windows, chrome rims and damage to the left front bumper.

If you have any information, call New Castle County Police.

