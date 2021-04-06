Man hospitalized after house explosion in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10491821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire and collapse in the Wissingoming section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man was rushed to the hospital after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.It ripped off the front of a home in the 6300 block of Algard Street around 1:20 p.m.A 61-year-old man was trapped inside after the blast. A good Samaritan, Rakym Dyer, heard the man screaming and ran to help him."There was fire on the steps, so I had to put the fire out on the steps first. Then I had to put him out - when I went upstairs he was on fire - so I put him out with the extinguisher and I put him on my shoulder and I came downstairs," Dyer said.Also on the scene was a man who stared in shock at his childhood home, which was reduced to a pile of debris in the front yard.That man, who only identified himself as Michael, said his brother Steven was the 61-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital."That just doesn't happen every day. That was my parents' house. I grew up in that house," he said.He said his home never had any issues such as gas leaks.It took an hour to get the fire under control and officials are still investigating the cause of the blast.