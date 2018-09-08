Man hospitalized following shooting in city's Logan section

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.The 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and hand.It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Lindley Avenue in the city's Logan section.The man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.Police say they found his iPad and cell phone at the scene.So far, police have no motive for the shooting.------