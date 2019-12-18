Man suffers graze wound after shooting at pet store in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is injured after a shooting at a pet store in Brookhaven, Delaware County on Wednesday night.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the PetValu store located on the 4900 block of Edgemont Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers had cordon off an area outside of the store.



Police say a man sustained a graze wound. He is listed in stable condition at this time.

One suspect is now in police custody.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
Here's where local members of Congress stand on impeachment
Bucks County man faces up to 15 years in wife's 1981 death
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Police arrest woman caught on camera stealing packages
Show More
Students rally in Harrisburg for healthy schools
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue
Person hit, killed by SEPTA train in Center City
1 critical after gunman fires into a North Philadelphia house party
Warning about mystery shopping scam
More TOP STORIES News