Man suffers graze wound after shooting at pet store in Brookhaven

It happened around 4 p.m. at the PetValu store located on the 4900 block of Edgemont Avenue.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers had cordon off an area outside of the store.
.@27thdistrict Brookhaven Police investigating a shooting that reportedly happened inside a Pet Valu in Delaware County. Witnesses say they heard at least three shots fired. Police have wrapped the scene @6abc pic.twitter.com/oEvNOk4Z04— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 18, 2019
Police say a man sustained a graze wound. He is listed in stable condition at this time.
One suspect is now in police custody.
It's unclear what sparked the shooting.
No other injuries were reported.