Man suffers graze wound after shooting at pet store in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is injured after a shooting at a pet store in Brookhaven, Delaware County on Wednesday night.It happened around 4 p.m. at the PetValu store located on the 4900 block of Edgemont Avenue.Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers had cordon off an area outside of the store.Police say a man sustained a graze wound. He is listed in stable condition at this time.One suspect is now in police custody.It's unclear what sparked the shooting.No other injuries were reported.