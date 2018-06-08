Man hurt in fire at home in Gloucester County, N.J.

A man suffered burns after a fire broke out at a Gloucester County home overnight.Firefighters were called to the unit block of Garfield Place in Williamstown at 12:15 a.m. Friday.Neighbors described a frightening scene."As soon as I looked out the door I saw that the whole doorway was engulfed in flames," Colleen Roque told Action News. "So I immediately called 911."Firefighters doused the flames. One man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for burns.There was no immediate word on his condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.-----