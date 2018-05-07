SHOOTING

Man in car shot multiple times in East Oak Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot sitting in car in East Oak Lane: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 7, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a car in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened at 65th Avenue and Front Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the gunman walked up to the car and fired at least 18 times.

A woman in the car drove the 27-year-old victim to Jeanes Hospital. He was later transferred to the trauma center at Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators said it is not clear why this man was targeted.

No arrests have been made.
EMBED More News Videos

Man in car shot multiple times in East Oak Lane. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
More shooting
Top Stories
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
Show More
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
More News