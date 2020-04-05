child abduction

Man in custody after abducting 3-year-old daughter, girl in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody Saturday night after police said he abducted his 3-year-old daughter and another girl for about 90 minutes.

Police were called to the 9200 block of Ashton Road in Northeast Philadelphia just after 6 p.m.

They searched for the children for more than an hour before finding them at a relative's home in Bridesburg.

Police said the suspect fled but later returned to the home and was arrested.

According to police, he did not have custody of his daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiacrimechild abductionphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in girl's abduction
Couple chases car sought in child's abduction
FBI's 'CARD' team helps in child abduction cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. told to wear masks, cases top 10K
Tullytown assistant fire chief dies from COVID-19
Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Philly COVID-19 cases top 3K, recycling schedule changed
Congregations adjust to social distancing services
Show More
Murphy: COVID-19 has taken nearly 100 more NJ lives than 9/11
Delaware reports 143 additional COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
How to make face masks from materials found at home
More TOP STORIES News