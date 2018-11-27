Man in custody after confrontation with police in Bensalem

Law enforcement in Bucks County took a suspect into custody following an early morning confrontation with police.Chopper 6 was over the scene in Bensalem on Tuesday as officers conducted a search.Police tell Action News that a burglary suspect was seen trying to get into a home and someone called 911.The suspect then got into a confrontation with an officer near Ethan Allen Court and Declaration Drive, and the officer was forced to use a Taser.The officer was not hurt during the altercation.The name of the suspect has not been released.------