Man in custody after confrontation with police in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Law enforcement in Bucks County took a suspect into custody following an early morning confrontation with police.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Bensalem on Tuesday as officers conducted a search.

Police tell Action News that a burglary suspect was seen trying to get into a home and someone called 911.

The suspect then got into a confrontation with an officer near Ethan Allen Court and Declaration Drive, and the officer was forced to use a Taser.

The officer was not hurt during the altercation.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

