Man in custody after discovery of illegal explosive device in Delaware: Officials

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after the discovery of an illegal explosive device outside of a home in New Castle County, Delaware on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the unit block of Lavender Lane around 3:30 p.m. where investigators were inspecting the device.

Residents of the home were there when the discovery was made.



Homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated and others in the neighborhood were told to shelter in place.

As of 2 p.m., investigators were still working to dispose of the device.

Action News has learned that one man who lives in the house is in custody for allegedly making homemade explosives.



No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
