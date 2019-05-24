Man in custody after standoff outside Galloway Township Wawa

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A knife-wielding man held police at bay for three hours outside a South Jersey Wawa late Thursday.

Galloway Township Police responded to the store's parking lot at 8 S. New York Rd. just before 4 p.m.

The suspect was armed with two large knives and refused to surrender. At one point, the man put his car in drive and crashed into the building, causing minor damage.

Police from several departments responded and secured the area, evacuating employees and customers from the store.

After three hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody and transported to Atlanticare Medical Center for mental evaluation.

No injuries were reported. The suspect is from Colorado, but it's unclear why he was in the area.

Criminal charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galloway townshipnew jersey newsstandoffwawa
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather: Nice Today, Mainly Nice This Weekend
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
College student falls to death while taking photo on cliff, police say
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Gritty releases his Memorial Day Weekend playlist
Show More
New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage
Man dead, woman injured in North Philly shooting
Philly population continues to grow...just barely
Police search for woman who opened fire in West Philly
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
More TOP STORIES News