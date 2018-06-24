Man in custody for sexual assault after Olney barricade

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with sex assault after Olney barricade. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on June 24, 2018. (WPVI)

OLNEY (WPVI) --
A 27-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting and beating a woman in Philadelphia's Olney section, police say.

Investigators say the victim knows the suspect and told police she fell asleep Saturday night at his house in the 5200 block of Marwood Road.

The victim says she woke up to him sexually assaulting her and he then began to beat her.

The woman was able to escape and flag down police around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say the man refused to leave the home and a SWAT team was called in. The suspect was taken into custody around 5:40 a.m. without incident.

Both the victim and the suspect have been taken to the Special Victims Unit.

Police are also questioning a second man who was found inside the house.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbarricadebarricaded manbeatingsexual assault
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News