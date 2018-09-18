ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

Man in GoFundMe dispute with homeless good Samaritan: Everything will be 'crystal clear'

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear.' Katherine Scott reports on September 18, 2018.

By
BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
The man who is part of a dispute with a homeless good Samaritan over a $400,000 GoFundMe account said everything will become "crystal clear."

Mark D'Amico, 39, was in traffic court on Tuesday morning in Burlington, New Jersey on motor vehicle violations unrelated to the GoFundMe case.

"We're letting the cops do their jobs right now. The investigators are investigating," he told Action News reporter Katherine Scott.

D'Amico said that because of an investigation, he couldn't say anything else about the GoFundMe case.



D'Amico was taken into custody last week on charges stemming from a traffic stop in October 2017. Police say he also failed to appear in court.

He is due back in court again next month.

D'Amico and his girlfriend, Kate McClure, are under investigation after that good Samaritan, John Bobbitt, accused them of dipping into some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him.
EMBED More News Videos

Man involved in GoFundMe dispute, arrested on traffic warrant. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on September 11, 2018.



Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed there was a criminal investigation into the couple.

Bobbitt sued the couple over mismanagement of the funds.
This all began in late 2017 when Bobbitt used $20 to help a stranded McClure get gas when her car ran out on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



As a way to help repay his kindness, McClure and D'Amico launched that GoFundMe page.

The account, at first, led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but turned into a dispute over the money.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The total amount available would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.

The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.

-----


Have a story for the Action News Troubleshooters and Investigation team? Go to this page and send us a tip!

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Action News Investigationtheftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsinstagram stories
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Homeless hero buys home with money from fundraiser
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
$370K raised for homeless man who helped stranger
ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
GoFundMe: Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
More Action News Investigation
Top Stories
Police: Man who confessed to killing father showed no remorse
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia; 2 men in custody
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
AccuWeather: Spotty Downpours From The Remnants of Florence Today
Show More
Jenkins, Kelce speak on Wentz's return at JCC sports awards dinner
Champion Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Police: Man used toddler to steal prizes from vending machine
Video of deadly tornado as it passes through Virginia
More News