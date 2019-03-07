Man in serious condition after Kensington fire

A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning rowhome fire on the 500 block of E. Willard St. in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.When firefighters arrived on the scene, shortly after midnight, they had to use ladders to rescue the victim from the second floor of the home.Bitter cold overnight temperatures created an icy mess on the street.Several cars were also encased in ice.Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.