Man in serious condition after Kensington fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters rescue man in Kensington: As seen on Action News at 4 a.m., March 7, 2019

A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning rowhome fire on the 500 block of E. Willard St. in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, shortly after midnight, they had to use ladders to rescue the victim from the second floor of the home.

Bitter cold overnight temperatures created an icy mess on the street.

Several cars were also encased in ice.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
philly newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Police: Child safe after suspect steals car in West Philadelphia
'Jeopardy!' fans shocked over Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Police: Officer shoots knife-wielding man in West Philadelphia
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Show More
SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down
Police: 85-year-old man attacked by 2 suspects inside CVS
$10,000 reward offered in shooting of West Philadelphia attorney
Science teacher suspended over alleged use of racial slur in class
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
More TOP STORIES News