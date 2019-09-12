Willingboro double murder suspect, who live-streamed his police chase, indicted

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- The suspect in a double murder in Willingboro, New Jersey has been indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend's grandmother and brother inside of their Eastbrook Lane home.

Terrance Matthews remains in jail, accused of killing his former girlfriend's 9-year-old brother, Ishon Mathlin Jr. and their grandmother, Jennifer Vassell, 68, on June 20.

Authorities say both victims were stabbed multiple times and Ishon had been drowned in a bathtub.
Matthews led police on a chase and live-streamed it before being arrested.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the motive for the killings stem from an argument Matthews and his ex-girlfriend had during a telephone call earlier in the day.

Matthews was charged with two counts of murder, kidnapping and other related offenses.

After his arrest, police said he was connected to and charged him with the February slaying of a man who was sitting in a parked car in Willingboro.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willingborotrialcourtnew jersey newshomicidedouble murder
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions
Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street
AccuWeather: Warm and humid, thunderstorms today
NJ governor creates panel to probe vaping health concerns
Former Philadelphia city employee indicted in corruption case
Pursuit ends with crash involving police vehicle in Chester, Pa.
Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway
Show More
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
Democratic presidential candidates face pivotal debate night
Man seen on video wanted in South Philly burglary
Man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs in Chester County
AG Shapiro files suit against Sackler family for role in opioid crisis
More TOP STORIES News