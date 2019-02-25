Man injured, 2 dogs die in Chester County fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Massive fire burns in West Vince Twp., Pa. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 25, 2019.

VINCENT TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A massive fire injured one man and killed two pets in Chester County.

Firefighters were called to a home on Phillips Lane in West Vincent Township around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Viewer video shows flames shooting from the windows and roof.

Officials say the homeowner was taken to the hospital.

Two dogs did not make it out alive.

Investigators have not said how the fire started. They estimate the damage to be around $500,000.

