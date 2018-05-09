Man injured after daytime shooting in Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia that left one man injured.

The shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Broad and Erie streets.

Action News is told a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back by a gunman who confronted him on the east side of Broad Street.

Witnessed said the man tried to run away as the gunman kept firing. He collapsed on the SEPTA island at the intersection in the middle of Broad Street.

He was then taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspected shooter fled north on Broad Street.

Investigators are working to find that suspect and determine what led to the gunfire.

