Man injured following shooting in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in the Lehigh Valley are searching for the gunman who riddled a car with bullets, injuring at least one person.It happened just before midnight near the intersection of Monocacy Street and Union Boulevard in Bethlehem.Authorities say two men were arguing as they sat in separate vehicles.During the argument, a man in a dark colored SUV pulled out a gun and began firing at a Hyundai Elantra.A man sitting in that Elantra was injured and taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.