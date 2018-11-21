Man injured in home invasion robbery in Olney

Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion robbery Wednesday morning in the Olney section.It happened after 11 a.m. on the 6000 block of North 5th Street.Police say a suspect gained entry to an apartment with a knife and scissors.A 45-year-old man inside the apartment received lacerations to his face and hand.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. He is in stable conditions.Police say $600 was stolen from the home.So far, there are no arrests------