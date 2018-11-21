Man injured in home invasion robbery in Olney

EMBED </>More Videos

Man injured in home invasion robbery in Olney. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion robbery Wednesday morning in the Olney section.

It happened after 11 a.m. on the 6000 block of North 5th Street.

Police say a suspect gained entry to an apartment with a knife and scissors.

A 45-year-old man inside the apartment received lacerations to his face and hand.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. He is in stable conditions.

Police say $600 was stolen from the home.

So far, there are no arrests

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshome invasion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 dead in mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Pictures released of 2 suspects in Pottstown murder
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
Pre-Thanksgiving rush to get the final fixings for holiday dinner
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
Chief Justice Roberts criticizes Trump for 'Obama judge' comment
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Show More
Man stabbed in the neck and chest in North Philadelphia
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to California wildfire victims
Police: Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Gritty nominates himself for TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year'
Action News Update
More News