Man injured in South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was injured late Monday night in a house fire in South Philadelphia.According to officials, the fire broke out at about 11:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of S. Bouvier Street.Neighbors in the area reported hearing an explosion.When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were focused on the kitchen, but it was not yet clear what caused the blaze.A 35-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he was placed in serious condition, officials said.