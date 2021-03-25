fire rescue

Man jumps from burning building in Croydon, Bucks Co.; fire ruled arson

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire that left a man injured early Thursday morning in Bucks County was intentionally set, investigators said.

The flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday at a house divided into three units on the 800 block of Main Avenue in Croydon.

Officials said a man in his 50s leaped from a second-floor balcony to escape.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the fall.

A woman managed to climb from a second-story window onto a first-story roof and was rescued by firefighters.

There were no working smoke alarms in the building, officials said.

The arson investigation is being handled by Bristol Township detectives.
