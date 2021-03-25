CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire that left a man injured early Thursday morning in Bucks County was intentionally set, investigators said.
The flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday at a house divided into three units on the 800 block of Main Avenue in Croydon.
Officials said a man in his 50s leaped from a second-floor balcony to escape.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the fall.
A woman managed to climb from a second-story window onto a first-story roof and was rescued by firefighters.
There were no working smoke alarms in the building, officials said.
The arson investigation is being handled by Bristol Township detectives.
Man jumps from burning building in Croydon, Bucks Co.; fire ruled arson
FIRE RESCUE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More