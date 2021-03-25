fire rescue

Man escapes Croydon house fire by leaping from second-floor window, officials say

By
CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is being treated for injuries he sustained while making a daring escape from a Bucks County house fire.

The flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Main Avenue in Croydon.

Officials said a man in his 50s leaped from a second-floor window to escape.

Crews rescued two other people, as well.

There is no word on their conditions.

Firefighters also helped save a cat and provided the pet oxygen at the scene.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
croydonfirecatspetshouse firefire rescue
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE RESCUE
Marine veteran saves neighbor from burning home in Norristown
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from Philly fire
Long Island teen cheers by day and fights fires by night
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in multiple crashes in Philadelphia
Former Lehigh University student gets 7 to 20 years in poisoning of roommate
Drexel assistant professor urging officials to halt indoor dining
Pa. man devours 2-foot cheesesteak in 1:34 to win trip to Cancun
Man accused of attacking parents with hammer
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
US unemployment claims fall to lowest recorded during pandemic
Show More
AccuWeather: Foggy But Warm Today
Adam Joseph advocates for change to blood donation policy
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
80 years after Pearl Harbor, DNA identifies veteran's remains
Philly airport begins biometric facial comparison program
More TOP STORIES News