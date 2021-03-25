Man escapes Croydon house fire by leaping from second-floor window, officials say

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is being treated for injuries he sustained while making a daring escape from a Bucks County house fire.
The flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Main Avenue in Croydon.
Officials said a man in his 50s leaped from a second-floor window to escape.
Crews rescued two other people, as well.
There is no word on their conditions.
Firefighters also helped save a cat and provided the pet oxygen at the scene.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
