Man jumps from second-story window to escape fire in North Philadelphia; neighbors evacuated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heavy fire in a North Philadelphia rowhome early Monday prompted the evacuation of several homes early Monday morning.
The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Bailey Street.
Officials said fire crews arrived to find flames shooting from the first floor of a home in the middle of the block.
A man jumped from the second floor of the home to escape the blaze. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Fire crews evacuated neighboring homes as a precautionary measure.
The fire was placed under control a short time later, around 5:15 a.m.
Police said at least 13 people have been displaced.
There is no word yet as to what might have caused the fire.
