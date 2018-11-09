Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run where a man was killed in the Tacony section.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cottman and Torresdale Avenues.
Police say a 51-year-old man was crossing Cottman in the crosswalk when he was struck by a female driving a gray Ford Fusion turning northbound on Torresdale from Cottman. That vehicle fled the scene.
According to police, a second vehicle driven by a male in a dark color Mitsubishi traveling westbound on Cottman struck the victim too. That vehicle also left the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
