Man killed after shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.It happened at 8:52 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Police say a man in his early 20s was shot twice and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.