Man killed after shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 8:52 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say a man in his early 20s was shot twice and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
