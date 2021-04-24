Man killed after trailer crashes off Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge: Police

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bristol Township, Bucks County.The crash happened Saturday just after 1:30 a.m. near Newportville Road.Officials say the truck, carrying trailers, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment.The 49-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the crash.Emergency crews were on the scene for several hours working to clear debris.The crash remains under investigation.