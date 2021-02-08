explosion

Michigan man killed at baby shower when gender reveal cannon explodes

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A 26-year-old Michigan man was killed in an explosion that occurred during a baby shower, according to Gaines Township authorities.

A small cannon device that was fired in the backyard of a home by the homeowner blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified Hartland man who was standing nearby. The man was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died.

RELATED: Woman killed by flying debris from gender reveal explosion

Three parked cars and the garage where the baby shower was being held were also struck by shrapnel.

Telephone calls Sunday to Gaines Township authorities for additional information weren't immediately returned.

In recent years, some gender-reveal events - where devices eject confetti, balloons or other colored objects to announce a soon-to-be-born child's sex - have taken a dangerous turn.

RELATED: Pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party blamed for Southern California blaze

In September, a couple's plan to reveal their baby's gender with blue or pink smoke sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California. And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby's gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganexplosionu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Explosion at industrial business injures 3 in Southern Calif.
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, but more snow on the way
2 fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured
School District of Phila. teachers won't be mandated to report to classroom
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman enters Pa.'s 2022 Senate race
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Philly officer facing DUI charges in crash that critically injured woman
Show More
Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Snowstorm didn't stop Montco residents from getting vaccine
Man shot inside Philadelphia Mills Mall: Police
Memorial service for John Chaney to be held Monday
More TOP STORIES News